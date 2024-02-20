Sekondi-Takoradi assembly hands over school block to Akromakrom

George Folley Entertainment Feb - 20 - 2024 , 06:29

Completed at the cost of GHS598,950.73, the provision of the facility is in line with the assembly’s plans to improve access and quality teaching and learning standards in the rural zones of the metropolis.

At the handover ceremony, the Metropolitan Director of Education, Sally Nelly Coleman, thanked the assembly for the facility and noted that it would improve early childhood education in the community.

She was happy that the facility, which had a resting area and a bathhouse, would go a long way to aid teaching and learning.

She said only trained teachers would be posted to the centre to ensure quality in the children's early childhood development.

She appealed to parents to enroll their children in the school to enable them to pick up early in learning and also assist the school authorities in regular maintenance of the facility, to enable them to benefit from other developmental infrastructure for the school.

Good foundation

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Abdul-Mumin Issah, for his part, said that a good educational foundation was essential to the overall educational ladder.

Some pupils in the classroom of the new block

He indicated that the assembly’s commitment towards education was unwavering, which was why it had provided the modern kindergarten for the St. James Anglican School to serve the needs of early childhood education in the area.

He noted that the assembly had plans to improve the quality and access of education in the rural communities through the provision of modern classroom blocks, furniture and other teaching and learning materials.

He, therefore, appealed to parents to collaborate with the school’s authorities to ensure the collective nurturing of the children for the future.

Mr Issah further urged the parents to pay attention to the educational needs of their children and regularly visit their schools to enquire about their performance, as some portray different characters at school.