Jemimah Noonoo Foundation Donates PE Uniforms to Anomabo Methodist Primary School

Kofi Duah Entertainment Feb - 07 - 2024 , 17:33

This act of generosity will profoundly impact the students and enhance their physical education experiences.

The Methodist Primary School in Anomabo, Ghana, was fortunate to receive this generous donation. The PE uniforms will ensure that all the KG I and II students have access to comfortable and appropriate attire for their physical education classes.

This promotes a sense of unity and school spirit and enables students to actively participate in physical activities, contributing to their overall well-being and development.

The Jemimah Noonoo Foundation has always been committed to improving students' lives and supporting community education. Their dedication to creating opportunities for youth is genuinely commendable. By providing these PE uniforms, the foundation has taken a significant step toward empowering the students of the Methodist Primary School and enabling them to thrive academically and physically.

"We believe that every child deserves access to quality education and the resources necessary for their holistic development," said Dr. Eunice Cromwell, founder of the Jemimah Noonoo Foundation.

"By donating these PE uniforms, we hope to inspire the students and encourage them to embrace physical education as an essential part of their education journey."

The foundation PRO, Priscilla Gallie, and Micheal Johnson, the Assistant Operations Manager, while making the presentation said the impact of the donation goes a long way to support the school's extra curricular actvities.

She said Foundation's contribution will undoubtedly motivate the students to engage actively in their physical education classes, fostering a love for sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The Methodist Primary School and the students, teachers, and staff expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Jemimah Noonoo Foundation for their extraordinary support.