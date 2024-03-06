Next article: Sekondi-Takoradi assembly hands over school block to Akromakrom

Prophetic Business Summit Conference starts tomorrow

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Entertainment Mar - 06 - 2024 , 19:40

Organised by Prophet Nana Yaw Obeng Ministries, the programme which will take place at the Ohene Konady auditorium of University of Professional Studies, UPSA, Legon promises to be nothing short of an impactful session and spiritual encounter.

The list of ministers are Pastor Janet Weno(USA), Brock Pierce(USA), Dr Frank Owusu-Appiah (USA), Rev Dr Robert Ampiah Kwofi (Ghana) and Archbishop Charles Agyin Asare (Ghana).

The others are Bishop J.B Masinde(Kenya), Bishop Eric Mwangi(Kenya) Prophet Nana Yaw Obeng (Ghana) who is the host.

In the words of Prophet Nana Yaw Obeng, “this is going to be a life changing encounter and I entreat people not to miss any of the sessions by these blessed vessels of God”.

The time is 5:00pm-9:00pm each day.