World Economic Outlook Report, January 2024: Moderating inflation and steady growth open path to soft landing (I)

World Bank Report Business News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 04:54

The global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis is proving surprisingly resilient.

Inflation is falling faster than expected from its 2022 peak, with a smaller-than-expected toll on employment and activity, reflecting favorable supply- side developments and tightening by central banks, which has kept inflation expectations anchored.

At the same time, high interest rates aimed at fighting inflation and a withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt are expected to weigh on growth in 2024.

Growth resilient in major economies: Economic growth is estimated to have been stronger than expected in the second half of 2023 in the United States, and several major emerging market and developing economies.

In several cases, government and private spending contributed to the upswing, with real disposable income gains supporting consumption amid still-tight––though easing––labor markets and households drawing down on their accumulated pandemic-era savings.

A supply-side expansion also took hold, with a broad-based increase in labor force participation, resolution of pandemic-era supply chain problems, and declining delivery times.

The rising momentum was not felt everywhere, with notably subdued growth in the euro area, reflecting weak consumer sentiment, the lingering effects of high energy prices, and weakness in interest-rate-sensitive manufacturing and business investment.

Low-income economies continue to experience large output losses compared with their prepandemic (2017–19) paths amid elevated borrowing costs.

Inflation subsiding faster than expected: Amid favorable global supply developments, inflation has been falling faster than expected, with recent monthly readings near the prepandemic average for both headline and underlying (core) inflation.

Global headline inflation in the fourth quarter of 2023 is estimated to have been about 0.3 percentage point lower than predicted in the October 2023 WEO on a quarter- over-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.

Diminished inflation reflects the fading of relative price shocks––notably those to energy prices––and their associated pass-through to core inflation.

The decline also reflects an easing in labor market tightness, with a decline in job vacancies, a modest rise in unemployment, and greater labor supply, in some cases associated with a strong inflow of immigrants.

Wage growth has generally remained contained, with wage-price spirals—in which prices and wages accelerate together––not taking hold. Near-term inflation expectations have fallen in major economies, with long-term expectations remaining anchored.

High borrowing costs cooling demand: To reduce inflation, major central banks raised policy interest rates to restrictive levels in 2023, resulting in high mortgage costs, challenges for firms refinancing their debt, tighter credit availability, and weaker business and residential investment.

Commercial real estate has been especially under pressure, with higher borrowing costs compounding postpandemic structural changes.

But with inflation easing, market expectations that future policy rates will decline have contributed to a reduction in longer-term interest rates and rising equity markets (Box 1). Still, long-term borrowing costs remain high in both advanced and emerging market and developing economies, partly because government debt has been rising.

In addition, central banks’ policy rate decisions are becoming increasingly asynchronous. In some countries with falling inflation––including Brazil and Chile, where central banks tightened policy earlier than in other countries––interest rates have been declining since the second half of 2023.

In China, where inflation has been near zero, the central bank has eased monetary policy. The Bank of Japan has kept short-term interest rates near zero.

Fiscal policy amplifying economic divergences: Governments in advanced economies eased fiscal policy in 2023.

The United States, where GDP had already exceeded its prepandemic path, eased policy more than did euro area and other economies in which the recovery was incomplete. In emerging market and developing economies, in which output has on average fallen even further below the prepandemic trend, on average the fiscal stance is estimated to have been neutral.

The exceptions include Brazil and Russia, where fiscal policy eased in 2023. In low-income countries, liquidity squeezes and the elevated cost of interest payments—averaging 13 percent of general government revenues, about double the level 15 years ago––crowded out necessary investments, hampering the recovery of large output losses compared with prepandemic trends.

In 2024, the fiscal policy stance is expected to tighten in several advanced and emerging market and developing economies to rebuild budgetary room for maneuver and curb the rising path of debt, and this shift is expected to slow growth in the near term.

Resilient but slow

Global growth, estimated at 3.1 percent in 2023, is projected to remain at 3.1 percent in 2024 before rising modestly to 3.2 per cent in 2025. Compared with that in the October 2023 WEO, the forecast for 2024 is about 0.2 percentage point higher, reflecting upgrades for China, the United States, and large emerging market and developing economies.

Nevertheless, the projection for global growth in 2024 and 2025 is below the historical (2000–19) annual average of 3.8 percent, reflecting restrictive monetary policies and withdrawal of fiscal support, as well as low underlying productivity growth.

Advanced economies are expected to see growth decline slightly in 2024 before rising in 2025, with a recovery in the euro area from low growth in 2023 and a moderation of growth in the United States.

Emerging market and developing economies are expected to experience stable growth through 2024 and 2025, with regional differences.

World trade growth is projected at 3.3 percent in 2024 and 3.6 percent in 2025, below its historical average growth rate of 4.9 percent.

Rising trade distortions and geo-economic fragmentation are expected to continue to weigh on the level of global trade.

Countries imposed about 3,200 new restrictions on trade in 2022 and about 3,000 in 2023, up from about 1,100 in 2019, according to Global Trade Alert data.

These forecasts are based on assumptions that fuel and nonfuel commodity prices will decline in 2024 and 2025 and that interest rates will decline in major economies.

Annual average oil prices are projected to fall by about 2.3 percent in 2024, whereas nonfuel commodity prices are expected to fall by 0.9 per cent.

IMF staff projections are for policy rates to remain at current levels for the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England until the second half of 2024, before gradually declining as inflation moves closer to targets.

The Bank of Japan is projected to maintain an overall accommodative stance.

For advanced economies, growth is projected to decline slightly from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.5 per cent in 2024 before rising to 1.8 percent in 2025. An upward revision of 0.1 percentage point for 2024 reflects stronger-than-expected US growth, partly offset by weaker-than-expected growth in the euro area.

• In the United States, growth is projected to fall from 2.5 percent in 2023 to 2.1 percent in 2024 and 1.7 percent in 2025, with the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening, gradual fiscal tightening, and a softening in labor markets slowing aggregate demand. For 2024, an upward revision of 0.6 percentage point since the October 2023 WEO largely reflects statistical carryover effects from the stronger-than-expected growth outcome for 2023.

• Growth in the euro area is projected to recover from its low rate of an estimated 0.5 percent in 2023, which reflected relatively high exposure to the war in Ukraine, to 0.9 percent in 2024 and 1.7 per cent in 2025.

Stronger household consumption as the effects of the shock to energy prices subside and inflation falls, supporting real income growth, is expected to drive the recovery.

Compared with the October 2023 WEO forecast, however, growth is revised downward by 0.3 percentage point for 2024, largely on account of carryover from the weaker-than-expected outcome for 2023.

• Among other advanced economies, growth in the United Kingdom is projected to rise modestly, from an estimated 0.5 percent in 2023 to 0.6 percent in 2024, as the lagged negative effects of high energy prices wane, then to 1.6 percent in 2025, as disinflation allows an easing in financial conditions and permits real incomes to recover.

The markdown to growth in 2025 of 0.4 percentage point reflects reduced scope for growth to catch up in light of recent upward statistical revisions to the level of output through the pandemic period. Output in Japan is projected to remain above potential as growth decelerates from an estimated 1.9 percent in 2023 to 0.9 per cent in 2024 and 0.8 per cent in 2025, reflecting the fading of one-off factors that supported activity in 2023, including a depreciated yen, pent-up demand, and a recovery in business investment following earlier delays in implementing projects.