Startups, MSMEs to access cutting-edge digital solutions — Telecel assures

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 03:47

Telecel Ghana, the second biggest telecom company in Ghana by subscribers, has committed to use its presence in the country to transform startup businesses, micros, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) by providing them with innovative technology and access to high speed and reliable digital services.

This commitment, the company said, would potentially revolutionise the way these businesses operate adding that the company will also user-friendly tools that can enhance their productivity and competitiveness in today's increasingly digital economy.

In February 2023, Telecel Group completed the acquisition of 70 per cent shares from Vodafone Ghana to become the new majority shareholder.

Within a year, the company has fully rebranded from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana at it fully begins a massive rollout of its services to the public.

The commitment comes at a time when startups and MSMEs clamour for more reliable, affordable efficient digital services to enable them to navigate their way to churn out innovative products and become internationally competitive.

More than 85 per cent of businesses in Ghana are micro or small and also employ the largest number of people in the country. It is expected that as they scale up their businesses, their contribution to the economy will be more pronounced.

Rebranding

At a ceremony in Accra to officially introduce the company to the public, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Group, Moh Damush, said the rebranding was a significant milestone for telecel and an opportunity to provide positive disruption, advancement and innovation in Ghana.

“Telecel Group is putting in a massive investment into Telecel Ghana and we put also its heart and soul in the company which is and will continue to be the flagship of Telecel Group in West Africa.” He said.

Strategic pillars

Mr Damush further outlined the company’s commitment to realising its vision, stating that: “our strategy pillars are mainly to knockdown barriers to digital access and literacy, foster positive disruption and innovation, champion sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities by integrating eco-friendly technologies and practices into every aspect of our operations.

We will do this by strengthening telecel foundation impact in health, education and tech environment and small businesses, and supporting startups as part of our Africa Startup Initiative programme. Together we can harness the power of Telecel and create a brighter future for all.”

According to Mr Damush, the rebranding represents a bold step forward into a future where innovation, quality and customer satisfaction remain at the core of what the company is.

He said the goal is to provide Ghanaians with exceptional services, exceeding their expectations, adding that “Vodafone Ghana has become telecel Ghana.

But, whatever the brand name, the origin will stay Ghana Telecom Company—from Ghanaians to the Ghanaians and the world”.

Investment

The CEO of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, said the transition to the telecel brand from Vodafone represents a new era of investment in network infrastructure, customer service enhancements, and digital solutions, as well as continued support for community initiatives and startups.

“What this means for us is that we are going to see a renewed commitment to the investment into our network, to the way we interact with our customers and also the digital solutions that you’re going to get through mobile financial services.

We are going to continue with the work we are doing with the foundation but a big investment to communities and investing in startups. Ghanaians are very passionate about Ghana Telecom and we will not kill that passion; we can commit to you that it is going to get better and amazing with this new vibrant brand,” she said.

Commitment to innovation

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) for telecel Group, Mohammed Ghaddar, said the rebranding will go beyond just a name change adding that “it is a commitment to innovation, excellence and, most importantly, delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to the people of Ghana.”

He explained that the telecel Group has a rich legacy of connecting lives and empowering businesses across Africa, and the Ghana story will be no different as the company envisions to revolutionise the telecommunications landscape by integrating innovative technologies with their services, making digital inclusion a reality for every Ghanaian.

“Our collective values – integrity, innovation, customer centricity and teamwork – are the bedrock of our operation. These values will guide us as we strive to exceed your expectations, bringing you services that are not only exceptional, but also transformative.

We want to help create a Ghana where every individual and business can thrive in a digitally inclusive environment. And it is our commitment to ensure that the benefits of the digital technology reach every corner of our beloved country,” he said.