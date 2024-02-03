Key African marketing professionals empower brands at Annual Marketing Symposium in Botswana

Kweku Zurek Business News Feb - 03 - 2024 , 09:47

Marketing professionals from across Africa's financial organizations convened in Botswana for the Annual Marketing Symposium, urging brands to embrace digital transformation for sustained success. Organized by Ayzont Interactive, founded by Creative Strategist Motabaseyo Zontass Nameela, the two-day event focused on the theme "Marketing’s New Directive: Innovate, Adapt, Thrive."

The symposium, held in Gaborone, Botswana, brought together marketing experts, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs seeking insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of marketing. Renowned brand and marketing expert Mariam Kaleem A-Buahin joined the panellists to share valuable insights into navigating the digital realm.

During his welcome speech, Motabaseyo Zontass Nameela expressed gratitude to attendees and panellists. He highlighted the symposium's goal to provide knowledge, strategies, and tools for excelling in the dynamic marketing landscape. He emphasized the lineup featuring world-leading marketing and digital marketing entrepreneurs, luminaries, and leaders spearheading innovation.

Mariam Kaleem A-Buahin, part of the expert panel, emphasized the theme's significance: "Marketing’s New Directive: Innovate, Adapt, Thrive." She shared insights on leveraging technology, data, and innovation for a competitive edge in a rapidly changing marketplace.

Mariam explained, "Innovation is the beating heart of marketing. It's about redesigning the box altogether and standing out in a world inundated with information. Adaptation is our art of survival. The marketing landscape is ever-shifting, and the ability to pivot swiftly can make or break a brand."

Discussing social media, Mariam highlighted that it's a town square where brands converse with customers. She emphasized the evolution of marketing from campaigns to genuine conversations, monologues to dialogues, and transactions to relationships.

Mariam encouraged participants to embark on an exhilarating journey armed with innovation, adaptation, and a spirit that thrives in the face of challenges. She emphasized the importance of embracing change, nurturing curiosity, and channeling failures into growth and success.

The symposium featured professionals from all over Africa, including Dennis Mambure, Head of Marketing at Absa Bank Botswana, Dr. Tiro Mampane, CEO of Boitekanelo College, and Wade Venter, CEO of Snap Marketing (South Africa), among others. The event provided networking opportunities, structured sessions, workshops, and informal gatherings to foster professional relationships and inspire innovation in marketing.

The symposium aimed to motivate attendees, spark creativity, and enhance leadership skills in the marketing and related fields.