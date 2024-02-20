Dano shows consumers love on Valentines Day

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 20 - 2024 , 03:12

Arla Foods, producers of Dano Milk, has embarked on a massive activation drive to celebrate love and show care to consumers at the Madina and Makola markets.

The exercise, “Dano Spread the Love, " saw the Dano Mascot accompanied by brass band music parading the streets of the Accra Central and Madina markets, rewarding traders, consumers and lovers of milk with free Dano Milk products.

In an interview with the media, the Marketing Manager for Arla Foods, Wilson Agbeko, said the activation drive was to educate consumers on the product's health benefits.

The mascot shared hugs and interacted with traders about the benefits of consuming milk.

“Valentine’s Day allows us to bond with our consumers and make a meaningful impact on their lives. Building inner strength begins with building a positive mentality about life.

“The initiative, while bonding with consumers and spreading warmth, is also Dano’s way of saying, you are not alone, we care about your nourishment so just go for it,” he said.

Speaking to some of the traders, they expressed their amazement at Dano Milk bringing the love to them right where they are.

“We have never seen anything like this - to have a company come to us on Valentine’s Day to tell us that they love and care about us; that is heartwarming,” one of the traders said.