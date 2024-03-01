Next article: Nora Häuptle praises Black Queens despite defeat to Zambia in Olympic qualifiers

VIDEO: Watch Mainoo and Ayew's goals which have been nominated for EPL Goal of the Month

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 06:10

Crystal Palace and Ghana forward Jordan Ayew is poised to cap off an impressive February with a prestigious award nomination.

Ayew's exceptional goal against Everton has earned him a nomination for the Goal of the Month Award for February in the English Premier League.

This stunning goal was scored during Palace's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, coinciding with Oliver Glasner's appointment as Crystal Palace manager.

Receiving a pass from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ayew unleashed a powerful shot into the right side of the post, showcasing his skill and precision on the field.

This goal marked Ayew's return to form after representing Ghana's Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire. He continued his impressive performance with a goal and an assist in Palace's 3-1 victory over Burnley.

Ayew is not the only Crystal Palace player to receive recognition, as Jefferson Lerma's impressive strike against Chelsea has also secured a spot on the nomination list.

Additionally, Ghanaian-English midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's winning goal for Manchester United against Wolves has been nominated for the prestigious award.

Watch all the goals below;