Next article: VIDEO: Watch Mainoo and Ayew's goals which have been nominated for EPL Goal of the Month

VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams stunning strike in 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 06:22

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams is poised to lead Athletic Bilbao in their quest for their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years, following his stellar performance that propelled the club to a resounding 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

While Athletic Bilbao boasts a rich history in the Copa del Rey, having clinched the title 23 times, their last triumph dates back to 1984. However, with Inaki showcasing top form, the team approaches the April 6 final against Mallorca with confidence.

Inaki played a pivotal role in Athletic's triumph over Atletico, scoring a goal and providing an assist as the hosts dominated their opponents at San Mames on Thursday night.

Watch the goal below;

His standout performance follows a memorable victory over Barcelona in the previous round, where Athletic secured a 4-2 win.

Despite off-field incidents clouding the lead-up to the match against Atletico, Athletic made a promising start on the pitch, seizing the lead within the first 15 minutes. Inaki capitalized on Nico Williams' cross, volleying past Jan Oblak to put Athletic ahead 1-0.

Before halftime, Athletic extended their lead, with Inaki setting up his younger brother Nico for the second goal. Nico calmly finished past Oblak after receiving a precise cutback from his elder sibling, making it 2-0.

Athletic sealed the victory with a third goal on the hour mark, as Oihan Sancet's initial attempt was saved by Oblak, only for Gorka Guruzeta to capitalize on the rebound from close range.

Now, Athletic Club is set to face Mallorca in the final, scheduled to take place in Sevilla later in the season. Bolstered by Inaki Williams' exceptional form, they aim to secure their 24th Copa del Rey title and put an end to their 40-year title drought.

Inaki Williams has been a key figure in Athletic's success this season, tallying 11 goals and five assists across all competitions. His partnership with his brother Nico has been particularly fruitful, and they aim to continue their impressive form in the final against Mallorca.