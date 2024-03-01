African Games: VP Bawumia inaugurates University of Ghana Stadium

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 15:17

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia today officially inaugurated the University of Ghana Sports and Rugby Stadiums, marking a significant milestone in Ghana's preparations to host the African Games - Accra 2023.

These venues, essential for the upcoming continental event scheduled between March 8-23, 2022, underscore Ghana's commitment not only to hosting the games but also to leaving a lasting legacy in sports infrastructure.

During the inauguration, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the importance of the occasion, emphasizing Ghana's dedication to sports development for future generations. He underscored the construction of world-class facilities, including the Borteyman Sports Complex, aimed at nurturing sporting talent and fostering a culture of athleticism across the nation.

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with a seating capacity of 10,000, will host the grand opening ceremony on March 8. Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities such as a Mundo athletic track, warm-up track, and a modern rugby pitch, the stadium reflects years of perseverance and dedication, receiving support from past administrations.

Dr. Bawumia also stressed the historical significance of the African Games, rooted in the spirit of Pan-Africanism championed by Ghana's founding father, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Under the theme "Experience the African Dream," the games embody values of unity, independence, and cultural awareness, fostering collaboration and cooperation among African nations.

Acknowledging the transformative power of sports, the Vice President highlighted its role in sustainable socio-economic development, aligning with the United Nations' recognition of sports as a key driver of progress. He commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's visionary leadership, which led to Ghana's bid and subsequent selection as the host for the African Games, resulting in the construction of international-standard sporting facilities.

Despite the challenges in constructing these facilities, Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence in the immediate and substantial returns they would yield, positioning Ghana as a leading destination for sports events on the continent.

Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials, alongside volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games, culminating in a celebration of Africa's sporting prowess and cultural diversity.

The facility is expected to be handed over to the management of the University of Ghana after the African Games.