VIDEO: This is why Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned by the Saudi Arabian FA

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 18:00

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has imposed a one-game suspension on Cristiano Ronaldo, leading him to miss Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League match against Al-Hazm.

This disciplinary action comes in response to Ronaldo's offensive gesture towards opposition fans during Al-Nassr's 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab.

Ronaldo allegedly made the gesture (below) in response to persistent chants of "Messi" from the opposing fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after making this gesture towards Al Shabab fans during a recent game…



Deserved? 😂 pic.twitter.com/6hc0ojrRNI — Project Football (@ProjectFootball) February 29, 2024

Although the incident was not captured in the live broadcast, it gained attention after circulating on social media through mobile phone footage.

In accordance with Article 57 of the disciplinary and ethics committee at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Ronaldo has been fined 10,000 Saudi Riyal (£2,100), with an additional 20,000 SAR fine payable to the opposing club, Al-Shabab FC, for "provoking fans" or "inciting fans."

A spokesperson said: “The disciplinary and ethics committee at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has issued a one-match ban to Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a 10,000 Saudi Riyal [£2,100] fine to Saff and 20,000 SAR fine payable to the opposition club Al-Shabab FC for ‘provoking fans’ or ‘inciting fans’ as per article 57 of the disciplinary and ethics committee at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.”

Ronaldo, known as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and one of football's most recognizable figures, reportedly earns more than £170m annually.

In response to the incident, Ronaldo provided a written statement expressing that the gesture was a celebration of strength and victory, commonly seen in European football culture, and not intended to disrespect any club.

He said: said: “I respect all clubs. The joy after the shot expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe.”