VIDEO: Watch Antoine Semenyo's brace in stunning Bournemouth comeback

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 14 - 2024 , 08:25

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo demonstrated his prowess by netting twice as Bournemouth orchestrated a remarkable second-half comeback, overcoming a three-goal deficit to defeat Luton 4-3.

The Black Stars striker has now amassed seven goals in 18 starts for Bournemouth, further solidifying his impact on the team.

Amidst an emotionally charged atmosphere at the Vitality Stadium, where Tom Lockyer made a heartfelt return to thank the medical staff following his cardiac arrest 88 days prior, Bournemouth's spirited response dealt a severe blow to Luton's hopes of survival.

Luton surged ahead with a three-goal lead by halftime, but Bournemouth, under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, staged a dramatic turnaround in the second half.

The visitors opened the scoring early on through Tahith Chong, capitalizing on a delightful cross from Jordan Clark. Despite Bournemouth's attempts to respond swiftly, with Ryan Christie and Luis Sinisterra coming close, Luton maintained their advantage.

However, Bournemouth, who had recently salvaged a point against Sheffield United, found themselves in familiar territory. Luton extended their lead with a brilliant goal by Chiedozie Ogbene, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Yet, Bournemouth orchestrated a stunning revival after the break, scoring three goals in a blistering 14-minute spell. Dominic Solanke's exceptional individual effort kickstarted the resurgence, followed by Illia Zabarnyi's close-range header from Lewis Cook's corner.

The Vitality Stadium erupted as Semenyo, seizing the moment, leveled the scores with a powerful strike from the right flank. With momentum firmly on their side, Bournemouth clinched victory when Semenyo notched his second, sealing a remarkable turnaround and securing their first home win since Boxing Day.