African Games Schedule: March 14, 2023

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 14 - 2024 , 07:40

The African Games in Accra, 2023, continues today with action across seven sporting disciplines.

At the Laboma Beach Resort, medals will be handed out today in the finals of the men's and women's events starting at 12 pm.

Cycling also continues with the men's and women's team time trial events on the Ablekuma-Pokuase highway.

In women's football, Morocco will face Senegal at 8 pm at the Cape Coast Stadium, while handball events will also commence at 12 pm with Ghana taking on Algeria at 4 pm at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

It will also be a day of judo at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Bukom Boxing Arena, starting at 10 am.

In volleyball, action starts at 10 am at the Multipurpose Hall, with Ghana competing against Tunisia at 4 pm, while weightlifting enters the finals today at the GCB Hall of the University of Ghana. The women's 87kg final begins at 10 am this morning, and the men's 109kg finals are scheduled for 7 pm tonight.