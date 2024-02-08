See the 49 countries that have confirmed participation in the African Games

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 17:22

As excitement builds for the upcoming African Games, scheduled to take place from March 8–23, 2024, in Ghana, a total of 49 member states of the African Union have confirmed their participation.

Five countries, namely Cape Verde, Senegal, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, and South Sudan, are yet to confirm their presence at the prestigious sporting event.

The countries that have confirmed their participation include: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Tunisia, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Togo, Burundi, Central African Republic, Cameroun, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

The rest are Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Somalia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Participating nations are required to submit all athlete and team data before the submission deadline of 23:59 (GMT) on February 25, 2024, ensuring smooth organization and planning for the event.

With 23 competitive sporting events lined up for the tournament, including athletics, badminton, cycling, and wrestling, among others, the African Games will also serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris for eight sports disciplines.

Additionally, 16 other sports, such as basketball (3x3), football, swimming, and weightlifting, will feature prominently in the competition, showcasing the diverse athletic talent from across Africa.

Excitingly, five other sports, including e-sports, mixed martial arts, and scrabble, will be observed as demonstration sports, offering a glimpse into alternative athletic pursuits.

As Ghana prepares to host the African Games for the first time, anticipation is high, with over 3,500 elite athletes expected to participate from the confirmed 49 countries. The event promises to be a celebration of sportsmanship, talent, and unity across the African continent.

See the list of 49 countries that have confirmed their participation below;