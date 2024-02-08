Prof. Mintah appointed Technical Director of GFA

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 16:32

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah as Technical Director to replace German Bernhard Lippert whose three-year tenure ended last October.

An Associate Professor of Physical Education and Sport Psychology, and former Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology Education at the University of Cape Coast, he brings a wealth of experience to his new role having spent the past five years as the FA's Director of Coaching Education, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of Ghanaian football, from tactical planning to the development of players across all age groups.

Also an Elite Confederation of African Football (CAF) instructor, he worked closely with Lippert in training hundreds of Ghanaian coaches for Licence D, Licence C, and Licence B certification courses at the GFA Technical Centre (Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence) at Prampram.

As Technical Director, Prof. Mintah will collaborate with the FA's Technical Directorate team to provide guidance and direction for Ghanaian football.

His responsibilities include overseeing coaching education and evaluation, and ensuring that coaches receive the necessary training to enhance player development.

Additionally, he will be responsible for developing comprehensive training programmes, setting performance objectives and evaluating the performance of coaches.

Outside of his academic and administrative roles, Prof. Mintah has a strong coaching background. He previously served as the head coach of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League from 2010 to 2014.

Additionally, he worked with the senior men's national team as an interim assistant coach for the Black Stars in 2017, where he also served as the team’s psychologist.

He is a member of the GFA’s search group appointed to scout for a head coach for the Black Stars following the dismissal last month of Chris Hughton and the dissolution of the team’s coaching staff after Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.