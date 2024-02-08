Former Sports Minister Mustapha Ahmed mourned for his dedicated service to the nation

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 16:25

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, who served in the position for a brief period, has passed away.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports issued a heartfelt statement expressing condolences to Dr. Ahmed's family and acknowledging his contributions to the nation.

"The late former sports Minister served diligently during his tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports even though he was the Minister to have served for the shortest period in the Sports Ministry," the Ministry said in a statement.

"The late Dr. Mustapha Ahmed was also the Member of Parliament for the people of the Ayawaso East constituency from 2001 to 2013.

"We would like to send our deepest condolences and assure his family that our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult period of grief. May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Lord".

Dr. Ahmed succeeded Mahama Ayariga at the Sports Ministry and served in the role for eight months.

His tenure as Minister of Youth and Sports may have been short-lived, but his commitment to his role was unwavering. Despite the brevity of his time in office, he left a lasting impression on those he worked with and the constituents he served as the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso East constituency.

The former minister's dedication to public service extended beyond his political career. Before his involvement in politics, Dr. Ahmed served in the military and also worked as a dentist at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, showcasing his diverse professional background and commitment to serving his country in various capacities.

Last year, Dr. Ahmed made headlines when he was sentenced to seven days in prison for contempt of court and fined GH¢12,000 for violating a court order and trespassing on a property. Despite this legal setback, his contributions to Ghana's political landscape and his service to the nation will be remembered.