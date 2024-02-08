Kobbie Mainoo receiving serious consideration for England vs Brazil and Belgium in late March

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 11:56

Gareth Southgate has seemingly delivered his response to Ghana FA’s statement on Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo, 18, has emerged as a star for United this season since his full Premier League debut against Everton back in November 2023.

He has started nine league fixtures for Erik ten Hag’s men so far this term and scored a crucial late winner against Wolves last week.

After that winner, it was reported that the Ghana FA were seeking to snatch Mainoo from England despite the 18-year-old playing in the youth ranks with The Three Lions.

“The Ghana Football Association is interested in monitoring, attracting, and persuading all eligible talents for its various national teams,” Randy Abbey, a member of the executive council of Ghana FA, told The Times.

“Kobbie is definitely one of such incredible talents, and the Association will love to work with him and many like him home and abroad.”

Mainoo’s parents are from Ghana, and the teenager regularly visits the country, but England boss Gareth Southgate doesn’t seem willing to risk losing the youngster.

According to Graeme Bailey, Southgate is considering calling up Mainoo for England’s upcoming international fixtures next month.

The Three Lions boss and his coaching staff have been making checks on Mainoo and are ‘seriously considering’ including him in the squad to face Brazil and Belgium in late March.

Mainoo has made six appearances for England U19s and even captained the side for their game against Japan in November last year.

Related Articles: English FA confident Mainoo will snub Ghana for England

Hasten slowly at clamour for Mainoo, advises Laryea Kingston

Rio Ferdinand compares Man Utd starlet Kobbie Mainoo to Dutch legend Seedorf