Zambia name squad for Olympic showdown with Black Queens of Ghana

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 09 - 2024 , 07:13

The coach of Zambia's female national team Bruce Mwape has announced his provisional squad ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers against Ghana.

The first leg match between the Shepolopolo and the Black Queens of Ghana will be played in Kumasi on Friday 23 February and the reverse fixture at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola five days later.

In the squad, Mwape has retained most of the players who completed the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualification task against Angola.

Green Buffaloes striker and runner Kabange Mupopo has returned to the Shepolopolo squad for the first time in eight years.

Victory over the Zambians will see Ghana move to the fourth and final round where they will face off in two home-and-away clashes, with one of the two golden tickets to the Olympic Games up for grabs.

GOALKEEPERS: Catherine Musonda (Hapoel Raanana Women FC-Israel), Leticia Lungu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Ngambo Musole (Green Buffaloes), Loveness Tonge (Green Eagles)

DEFENDERS:Natasha Kapombo (INDENI Roses), Tabo Miselo (National Assembly), Martha Tembo (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Katila Banda, Esther Banda, Esther Siamfuko (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies), Judith Soko (YASA)

MIDFIELDERS:Misozi Zulu, Hellen Chanda (both Hakkarigucu Spur-Turkey), Ireen Lungu (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Comfort Selemani (Elite Ladies), Evarine Susan Katongo (Green Buffaloes), Salome Phiri (Green Buffaloes), Marjory Mulenga, Avell Chitundu (both ZESCO Ndola Girls)

STRIKERS: Rachael Kundananji (Madrid CFF-Spain), Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China), Rachael Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel), Fridah Kabwe (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Namasiku Lungowe (ZISD Women), Kabange Mupopo (Green Buffaloes), Eneless Phiri (Nkwazi Queens), Norin Betani (INDENI Roses), Florence Banda (National Assembly)