13th African Games: Ghana to present 500 athletes

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 10:10

Ghana is expected to present over 500 athletes to compete in various sporting disciplines at the upcoming 13th Africa Games (Accra 2023).

Ghana will compete in events including football, athletics, boxing, badminton, cycling, swimming, tennis, table tennis, and triathlon, among others.

Last week the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, paid a visit to Team Ghana’s training base in Cape Coast, where athletes across various sports disciplines were preparing for the March 8–23 event.

The minister encouraged the athletes to train harder and deliver laurels for Ghana at the upcoming continental games.

Addressing the media during the visit, Mr Ussif stated that the government had invested so much to make sure the games were held, including supporting the preparations of athletes.

“I am here to visit the athletes on behalf of the President and all Ghanaians to encourage them to train harder so that when the time comes, they will deliver for Ghana,” he said.

The minister also urged Ghanaians to be part of the historic games by registering as volunteers and was overwhelmed by the numbers they received after opening the portal.

The Sports Minister also urged Corporate Ghana to come on board and support the games by reaching out to the Local Organising Committee.

Athletes, who started camping in Cape Coast on January 9, would be conveyed back to the University of Ghana, the Games Village, on February 8 to continue their training and also test the new sporting facilities.

An estimated 3500 elite athletes from 54 countries are expected to compete at the games which will be held in Ghana for the first time in the competition's history. --GNA