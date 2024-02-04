Golden Arms receive boost from Awards Center ahead of Africa Games debut

Ghana's national armwrestling team, the Golden Arms, received a welcome boost as they gear up for their historic participation in the African Games.

Awards Center, a leading sports apparel retailer, donated training kits to the team currently in camp at the Cape Coast Stadium.

This marks the first time armwrestling will be featured at the African Games, adding further significance to the support extended by Awards Center.

The company's CEO, Mr. Percy Kwesi Amuah, emphasized their commitment to making sports apparel accessible and expressed his pride in being part of this historic moment for Ghanaian armwrestling.

Head coach Nii Otu Larkyne expressed his gratitude for the donation, assuring Awards Center that the team will utilize the kits effectively. He also confirmed that the team's training is progressing well, with high spirits and dedication driving their preparations.

The 24-member squad, under the guidance of coaches Husseini Akuetteh Addy and Nii Otoo Larkyne, will compete in the Africa Games Armwrestling competition scheduled for March 13-16, 2024, at the Legon Cedi Hall.