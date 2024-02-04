Eden Hazard says Messi is the best but Belgian insists he was better than Ronaldo

Former Chelsea legend Eden Hazard, who retired from professional football in October 2023, shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, asserting his superiority to Ronaldo in 'pure football' terms.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Hazard acknowledged Messi as potentially the only player better than himself, praising the Argentine's unparalleled ball control.

When it came to Ronaldo, Hazard conceded that while the Portuguese star may be a 'bigger' player, he believes he surpasses Ronaldo in terms of pure football. Hazard also mentioned Neymar as a player on par with him.

While recognizing Ronaldo's stature, Hazard emphasized the collective brilliance at Real Madrid, citing players like Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Kevin De Bruyne. He expressed his admiration for their footballing prowess.

Addressing the dedication required for a career like Ronaldo's, Hazard candidly stated that it wouldn't have suited him. He highlighted his preference for a more relaxed approach to recovery, contrasting it with Ronaldo's intense training routines.

The interview provided insights into Hazard's perspective on the footballing world and the contrasting styles and mentalities of players like Ronaldo and himself. Despite his retirement, Hazard continues to be a keen observer of the sport.