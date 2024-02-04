AFCON 2023: South Africa secures semi-final spot with hosts Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, and DR Congo

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 04 - 2024 , 09:53

Hosts Cote d'Ivoire and South Africa have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a thrilling quarter-final match, Cote d'Ivoire secured a remarkable 2-1 victory over Mali in extra time, with substitute Oumar Diakite scoring the decisive goal. Diakite's back-heel in added time secured the win for the Elephants, but it came at a cost, with several key players facing suspensions for the semi-final clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The quarter-final clash saw Ivory Coast-born Nene Dorgeles putting Mali ahead, and despite being reduced to 10 men, Cote d'Ivoire equalized with a goal from substitute Simon Adingra in the 90th minute. Diakite's late heroics sealed the victory but also resulted in his red card, ruling him out of the upcoming match.

Reflecting on the match, Diakite expressed his emotions, acknowledging the difficulty and significance of the victory. The Elephants will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

In another quarter-final, South Africa secured a spot in the semi-finals after defeating Cape Verde in a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams played a crucial role, saving four penalties as South Africa won 2-1 in the shootout after a 0-0 draw in regular and extra time. South Africa, back in the semi-finals for the first time since 2000, will face Nigeria in the next round.

Nigeria advanced to the semi-finals after a 1-0 victory over Angola on Friday, with Ademola Lookman scoring the decisive goal. The Democratic Republic of Congo also secured a spot in the semi-finals by coming from behind to beat Guinea 3-1, with Arthur Masuaku's late free-kick sealing the victory.

The semi-finals promise intense matchups as the remaining teams compete for the prestigious AFCON title. Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa will vie for a place in the final, each aiming to add another AFCON title to their respective records.