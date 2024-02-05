Cricket: Ghana commissions first-ever Turf Wickets

History unfolded at the Achimota Cricket Ovals when the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) tested their first-ever Turf Wickets in the country after over a hundred years of existence of the sport.

Cricket has been played on astro wickets since its inception in Ghana but has finally been upgraded to turf wickets as practiced internationally.



The new turn of events underlies GCA’s preparations towards the 13th African Games being hosted in Accra, Ghana.



The successful completion of the project has been a collaboration among GCA, International Cricket Council (ICC), GCB Bank PLC, PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC), and Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF).



At the launch, John Martey Newman (Esq.), former Chief of Staff and former Captain of the National Men’s Cricket Team was assisted by Emmanuel O. Asare, President, GCA to cut the tape. He also bowled the first ball.



Dignitaries present included Mr. Uyi Akpata – President, Nigeria Cricket Federation, Mr. Nii Teiko Evans-Anfom, Former National Player, Mr. Nii Okai Evans-Anfom, Former National Player who also supported in cutting the tape.



Also in attendance were Mr. E.T. Tagoe- Former National Player, Mr. William Hackman, Former National Player, Mr. Smiley Bannerman, Former National Player, Mr. Johnny Yamoah, Former National Player, Mr. Kuben Pillay, ICC Africa Region Finance Officer, Douglas Djarbeng (Esq), GCA Lawyer and Legal Consultant, Rajinder Parsad, National Coach, Dennis Amoah-Ababio, Team Manager and Obed Harvey, Captain-National Team.



A T20 match was played on Oval A between Ghana Select side and India select side. Ghana Select won the toss and opted to field. India Select scored 87 runs for 10 wickets in 17 overs.



Anmol Virk and Devender Singh Malik scored 18(18) and 17(23) respectively. Aziz Swalley bowled two overs – nine runs – two wickets and Kofi Bagabena bowled two overs – five runs – two wickets.



In the second innings, Ghana Select could only manage 75 runs for 10 wickets in 14.2 overs. Richmond Baaleri scored 31(19). In reply Devender Singh Malik bowled four overs -15 runs – four wickets and Ramesh Pawar bowled four overs – 12runs – three wickets. India Select XI won by 12 runs.



In the second match played on Oval B, BGC defeated Punjab in a 15 over match by seven wickets. Punjab won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 100 runs for five wickets in 15 overs. Halim Bukari made 35 runs not out in twenty-eight balls 35*(28).



Ramesh Pawar bowed two overs – 15 runs – two wickets. In the second innings, BGC scored 101 runs for three wickets in 13.2 overs. Ayushman Kumar made 36*(33). Amoluk Singh bowled three overs – eight runs – two wickets. BGC won by seven wickets.



Francis Ateka, Chief Curator at the Achimota Cricket Oval, said he was happy with the work done so far and added that he had detected a few lapses on the outfield which needed to be corrected so he would in the coming days work on it.



He assured that work on the field was far advanced and would get the pitch ready before the commencement of the Games.



Ghana would from March 8 to 23 host the continent in the 13th African Games with Cricket as one of the sports codes for the games and the Achimota Cricket Oval as the venue for Cricket.



GNA