Samuel Eto'o's resignation rejected by Cameroun Football Federation

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 05:16

Former African Player of the Year, Samuel Eto'o, faced a setback in his bid to resign as president of the Cameroun Football Federation on Monday after his resignation was rejected by the federation's executive committee.

Eto'o, who holds the record for winning the African Player of the Year award four times, has been embroiled in controversies involving allegations of misconduct, match-fixing, and corruption.

The federation disclosed in a statement that its executive committee convened in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroun, to assess the national team's performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. The meeting commenced with Eto'o offering to step down and encouraging other members to do the same "in good faith."

However, following discussions and deliberations, the executive committee unanimously decided to maintain their current mandates, expressing renewed confidence in Eto'o's leadership to continue the reconstruction and development of Cameroun football as outlined in his plan adopted by the elective general assembly on December 11, 2021, the date Eto'o assumed the presidency.

While the federation's statement did not mention any further decisions or conclusions, uncertainties linger over the future of Cameroun coach Rigobert Song following the national team's disappointing performance at the Africa Cup.

Cameroun, a five-time champion, narrowly secured progression to the knockout stage, only to be eliminated by Nigeria after a lackluster performance in the round of 16.

Eto'o has faced corruption allegations over the past year, with reports alleging match-fixing, abuse of power, and other misconduct. Investigations by FIFA's ethics committee and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are ongoing, with Eto'o presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star's ambassadorial role with a sports betting company has also raised concerns, potentially violating institutional codes and prompting complaints from clubs.

Cameroun football has grappled with challenges in the past, including government interference, corruption allegations, and broken promises. Eto'o, who represented Cameroon at four World Cups between 1998 and 2014, assumed the presidency amid hopes for reform and progress in the sport.