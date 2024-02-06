John Mahama pledges to build new Black Stars team on home-grown talent

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 04:51

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 2024 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has outlined plans to build the new Black Stars team with home-grown players, as part of his campaign to become President of Ghana.

During his "Building The Ghana We Want Tour" in the Northern Region, Mahama addressed the need for a fresh approach to Ghana's national football team, which has faced disappointing performances in recent years.

The Black Stars' early exit from the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire highlighted the team's struggles.

Mahama emphasized the importance of nurturing talent within Ghana's football structure, stating that his government would prioritize domestic players who have excelled in the revamped system.

He proposed a strategy where local talents, who have trained together extensively, would form the core of the Black Stars, with foreign players complementing their efforts.

"We will build the new Black Stars based on homegrown players," Mahama asserted. "Domestic players who have trained together for a long time and work as a team, and then we will bring in the foreign ones to blend with them."

He further expressed his commitment to overhauling Ghanaian football in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, aiming to strengthen the national team and restore its competitive edge on the international stage.