I'm ready for the Black Stars job

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 05 - 2024 , 13:38

The assistant Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has expressed his willingness to take over as the next coach of the Black Stars when the opportunity is presented to him.

Following the dismissal of Chris Hughton for non-performance, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is actively seeking a new coach, and Kingston believes he is the right person for the job.

The 43-year-old former Black Stars winger, who earned 42 caps for the national team and scored six goals, is confident in his ability to manage the national team and guide it back to its glorious days.

He told Graphic Sports in an interview that he was qualified to handle the national team and highlighted his experience and understanding of what it took to succeed at the international level.

During his playing career with the Black Stars, Kingston formed a formidable midfield partnership with players like Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, and Sulley Muntari, which was considered one of the best in the world at the time.

"I know the level at which I am now," Kingston stated confidently, expressing his readiness for the significant coaching role. He is eager to contribute to the national team's success and believes he has the qualities needed for the job.

If appointed, Laryea Kingston would join the ranks of former players like Charles Kwablan Akonnor and James Kwasi Appiah, who have previously coached the national team.

Kingston's desire to add his name to this list suggests a strong belief in his coaching abilities and a commitment to contributing to the development of Ghanaian football.