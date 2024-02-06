Asante Kotoko terminates Abdul Fatawu Safiu's contract over medical concerns

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 05:27

Ghana Premier League (GPL) giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the abrupt end of Abdul Fatawu Safiu's second tenure with the club, citing medical reasons for the termination of his contract.

Despite initially signing a two-year deal, Safiu's return to the team has been cut short, denying him the opportunity to showcase his skills on the pitch.

The attacker, who previously clinched the titles of best player and top scorer in the NC's special tournament back in 2019, rejoined Asante Kotoko just last month following spells with Trelleborgs FF and FC TrollhÃ¤ttan in Sweden.

During his earlier stint with Asante Kotoko in the 2018/2019 season, Safiu made a significant impact, featuring in 16 games and netting 13 goals, including memorable strikes in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In a statement released by Asante Kotoko, the circumstances leading to Safiu's departure were outlined. The club clarified that the decision to terminate his contract stemmed from medical concerns.

Agreeing to meet registration deadlines set by the Ghana Football Association, Safiu underwent a pre-competition medical assessment conducted by the club's medical team. Unfortunately, undisclosed health issues emerged during the assessment, posing potential risks that could sideline Safiu for an extended period.

With the Ghana Football Association rejecting Safiu's registration due to these concerns, Asante Kotoko opted to part ways with the player in the interest of both parties.

While bidding farewell to Safiu, the club expressed its best wishes for his future endeavors and assured him of his continued value as a member of the Asante Kotoko family.

Despite Safiu's sudden exit, the club has left the door open for him to contribute in any capacity in the future.