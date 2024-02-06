KIngston: I’ve overcome resentment for Black Stars

Peter Sarbah Sports News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 13:36

Laryea Kingston, a former Black Stars player, has spoken out about his journey to overcoming bitterness towards the team more than a decade after being dropped from the squad for the 2010 World Cup.

At the time, he was excluded by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac despite his influential role during the qualifying matches for the tournament.

Reports suggest that Kingston reacted strongly to his exclusion, particularly due to the decision being based on his carrying a red card from the qualifiers, which would have made him ineligible for the first two matches of the World Cup.

However, Kingston has since stated that he has let go of the resentment he felt towards the national team.

"Black Stars have hurt a lot of former players. A lot of former players leave the national team with anger. So, he leaves without a good heart following the team because they pushed him away even when his time is not up," Kingston remarked.

Reflecting on his own experience, Kingston mentioned that he wasn't the only player who felt mistreated by the national team management. He highlighted the case of Asamoah Gyan, who, according to him, was not treated fairly in the matter of transferring of the captaincy to Andre Ayew.

Kingston emphasised that the mistreatment of players by the national team's handlers has caused a lot of hurt among former players, leading many to leave with bitterness.

He stressed the need for a healing process to be initiated within the team to mend relationships and foster success.

"Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy. Myself what they did to me for so many years i never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it's over let me focus'', he said.