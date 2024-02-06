AFCON 2023: Nigeria High Commission cautions Nigerians in South Africa ahead of semi-final clash

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 06 - 2024 , 15:35

The Nigeria High Commission in South Africa has sounded a cautionary note to Nigerians residing in the country, urging vigilance ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria's Super Eagles and South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

Despite the match taking place thousands of miles away in Bouake, Cote d’Ivoire, there are apprehensions that the outcome may trigger repercussions for Nigerians living in South Africa.

In response to these concerns, the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa has raised alarm over potential threats faced by Nigerians in the Rainbow Nation.

Prioritizing the safety and welfare of its citizens, the Commission has issued an advisory to Nigerians, advising them to exercise caution before, during, and after Wednesday’s semi-final encounter.

The advisory, as released by the High Commission in Pretoria, states:

"The Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria has noted with concern the inflammatory online remarks made by certain segments of South African citizens regarding Nigerians, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.

"Many of these comments include veiled threats against 'Nigerians cooking jollof rice' ahead of the match and 'showing pepper to Nigerians if Bafana Bafana loses to the Super Eagles,' among others.

"In light of this, the High Commission advises the Nigerian community to exercise caution in their words, choose their viewing venues carefully, particularly in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous, or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles emerge victorious.

"Furthermore, Nigerians are urged to maintain their exemplary conduct and adhere to the law before, during, and after the match. Any provocations should be reported to the appropriate authorities rather than retaliated."

South Africa has a troubled past marked by various incidents of violence and discrimination targeting foreigners.

In 2008, scores of foreigners from across Africa were reportedly killed and thousands displaced during widespread xenophobic attacks.

Similar episodes occurred in 2015 and 2019, resulting in loss of life, property damage, and displacement of numerous Africans.