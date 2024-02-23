Profile of Simon Adingra: 2023 AFCON Best Young Player

Simon Adingra's journey from an unknown talent at the prestigious Right to Dream Academy in Ghana to a celebrated champion of the 2023 AFCON is nothing short of remarkable.

Whatever happens in the rest of Adingra’s career, he will go down in the folklore of Ivorian football for his leading role in Cote d'Ivoire's Africa Cup of Nations triumph this month.

The Brighton & Hove Albion winger’s assists for both goals in the host country’s 2-1 win against Nigeria in the AFCON final have cemented his place in history.

Prior to the start of the AFCON, Adingra's international experience was limited to just five appearances for Cote d'Ivoire, and he was not initially a fixture in the starting lineup.

However, under the stewardship of replacement head coach Emerse Faé, Adingra emerged as a standout figure, playing a crucial role in the Elephants' historic tournament triumph.

From Right to Dream Academy, he honed his craft at Danish side Nordjaelland, under the guidance of youth coach, Michael Essien, leading to his transfer to English Premiership side, Brighton in 2021 for a fee of £6 million ($7.6m).

Full name: Simon Kofi Adingra

Date of birth: January 1, 2002 (age 22)

Place of birth: Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire

Height: 1.75 m (5ft 9in)

Position: Winger

CLUB CAREER

Present Team:

Brighton & Hove Albion

FORMER TEAMS:

2021–2022 Nordsjælland

2022– Brighton & Hove Albion

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

2023– Cote d'Ivoire

Matches: 10

Goals: 5

HONOURS

Winner, 2023 AFCON

AFCON Best Young Player