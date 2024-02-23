CAF Champions League: Medeama poised for victory against Al Ahly

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 23 - 2024 , 11:55

The Technical Director of Medeama SC, Evans Adotey, is confident his side will triumph against Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC in their return leg of the CAF Champions League at the Baba Yara Stadium today.

Medeama lost 3-0 to the Egyptians during the first leg in November and they are looking forward to fixing the broken pieces in today’s game which will kick-off at 4 p.m.

At a pre-match presser yesterday, coach Adotey mentioned that garnering all three points to propel the team to the next round of the competition was crucial and gave an assurance of their readiness to take the bull by the horns.

“My main focus is on the field of play. Maybe using my strength against them because of tiredness, I don’t know but we are ready for tomorrow. All that I know is we are playing against Al Ahly tomorrow,” he said.

Confidence

While beaming with confidence, the experienced gaffer said they would not underestimate their opponents and would not entertain any complacency during the match.

“We are not going to underrate the opposition. The three points are very important for Medeama. In terms of preparation, we have engaged three opponents and as I speak, I am 70 to 80 per cent sure that my team is ready for Al Ahly,” he added.

Al Ahly SC, the defending champions are on top of the Group D table with six points, while Medeama SC are at the bottom with four points with just two matches to conclude the group stage.

CR Belouizdad are in second place with five points followed by Young Africans, who have also garnered five points so far.