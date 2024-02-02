Mercy Atobrah joins Hasaacas Ladies

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 16:03

Ghana Women's Premier League side Hasaacas Ladies have announced the signing of talented forward Mercy Atobrah.

The 17-year-old striker joined Hasaacas Ladies from Halifax Queens FC.

Mercy, a dynamic striker has already made a name for herself in the football circles with her exceptional skills and goal-scoring abilities.

Hailing from Koforidua new Juaben South, Mercy started her football journey at a young age, showcasing her talent and passion for the game.

Her time at Halifax Queens FC allowed her to develop her skills and gained valuable experience on the field.

Standing at 165 cm tall, Mercy brings a formidable presence to the front line. Her ability to use both her feet gives her a versatile edge, making her a constant threat to opposing defenses. Her speed, agility, and accurate finishing make her a force to be reckoned with in the attacking third.

She is a member of U-20 national women’s team which she represents with pride and she is eager to contribute to the success of her new employers - Hasaacas Ladies.

"Her commitment to the game, combined with her natural talent, makes her a valuable asset to our team. Off the field, Mercy is known for her dedication and hard work. She is constantly striving to improve her skills and make a positive impact on and off the pitch. Her determination and positive attitude serve as an inspiration to her teammates and fans alike," a statement from Hasaacas Ladies read.

"With her signing for Hasaacas Ladies, Mercy Atobrah is ready to make her mark and help lead our team to victory. We are excited to witness her growth and achievements as she embarks on this new chapter of her football career," the statement added.