Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor interested in playing for Rwanda

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 18:41

Ghanaian striker Peter Agblevor says his doors are opened for nationality switch if Rwanda wants him.

The 20-year-old centre forward has been scoring for fun in the Rwandan league and he netted both goals on Thursday night as Police FC beat APR to win the Heroes Cup.

The Ghanaian youngster is uncapped at any national team level and he revealed that he will accept to play for Rwanda if they come calling.

“If Rwanda wants to naturalized me, why not? I am 100 percent available and I am ready to play for them.” Agblevor told Times Sports.

The 20-year-old striker currently plays for Police FC after previously featuring for Etoile del’Est and Musanze FC.

He is the son of former Swedru All Blacks striker James Agblevor.