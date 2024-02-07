LIVE: Watch the GFA's Meet The Press in Kumasi

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 10:39

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is having an interactive session with the media today at the Lancaster Hotel, Kumasi.

The session conforms with the MEET THE PRESS series which was instituted by the Kurt Simeon-Okraku-led administration.

President Simeon-Okraku, Executive Council Members, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, some Departmental and Committee heads and other key officials of the Ghana Football Association will be in attendance to interact with the media.

Watch the video below;