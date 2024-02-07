Brighton set to sign Ghana star Ibrahim Osman

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 09:23

Brighton & Hove Albion has finalized an agreement with Nordsjaelland for the acquisition of highly sought-after forward Ibrahim Osman.

The Athletic reports that the 19-year-old Ghanaian attacker, who has attracted attention from numerous clubs, is on the verge of joining Brighton, pending completion of his medical examination. The deal is expected to be completed in the summer.

Brighton successfully negotiated a deal valued at approximately €19.5 million with Danish top-flight outfit Nordsjaelland, with Osman having undergone medical assessments in preparation for the imminent move.

Osman, who made his debut for Nordsjaelland last season, has amassed 27 appearances for the club, netting two goals in the process.

The young forward initially joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, marking his senior debut for the Danish club in February 2023.

Osman's trajectory mirrors that of Brighton's Ivorian forward Simon Adingra, who transitioned from the Right to Dream Academy to Nordsjaelland before joining the south coast club.

Brighton has been active in the transfer market, securing the services of Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors and winger Adrian Mazilu from Romanian side FCV Varul during the January transfer window.