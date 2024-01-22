Let’s stop over-criticism of Black Stars

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 22 - 2024 , 13:18

Ghanaian football legend, John Paintsil, has issued a plea to fellow countrymen, urging measured criticism and sensitivity towards the current Black Stars players during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Paintsil emphasised that excessive criticism could have adverse effects, especially on the newer and younger players who may not have experienced such scrutiny before.

In an interview with Graphic Sports yesterday, Paintsil acknowledged that criticism was a natural part of the game but highlighted the varying abilities of players to handle such pressure during high-stakes tournaments.

While seasoned players such as Andre and Jordan Ayew, accustomed to the scrutiny, might easily overcome criticisms, Paintsil expressed concern for the majority of the newer and younger players who may struggle to deal with the added pressure.

"Criticism is normal, and as a footballer, you know that you have to give your all at all times because even when you play well, they’ll say you haven’t played well. Criticism is part of the game," Paintsil remarked.

He went on to advise that the public should be mindful of the potential psychological impact on the players and emphasised that not every player could withstand the intensity of public scrutiny.

Paintsil, who earned 89 caps for the Black Stars, appealed to Ghanaians to exercise circumspection in their demands and expectations, particularly during the ongoing tournament.

He stressed that the current AFCON is not the last the team will play, and undue pressure could negatively affect the players.

"This is not the last tournament we are playing, so we should not put too much pressure on the boys," he emphasised.

“I don’t think it is something that is disturbing the players, but I’ll advise that these things will also stop because not every player can stand that heat, especially these current players who haven’t experienced this heat before.

“When you take players like Dede and Jordan, they are experienced so these things are nothing to them, but you have about 90 per cent of the players who have not experienced such things before,” he advised.