Ivorian duo clinches victory at Padel Accra Open Tournament

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 20:55

Ivorian pair Souleymane Tinde and Kevin Danho emerged victorious in the P100 Men event at the Padel Accra Open tournament, held last Sunday at the Padel Accra by S2 court.

They defeated the local pair Daniel Quartey and John Paul in a thrilling match, winning with a score of 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first tournament since the Professional Padel Association of Ghana was admitted by the National Sports Authority.

Ivorian pair Souleymane Tinde and Kevin Danho

Despite initially falling behind in the opening set, Tinde and Danho showcased their experience and resilience, rallying back to secure the win.

In an interview following the match, Danho speaking through a translator expressed his delight at the sport's growth since his last visit to the country in December.

He acknowledged the high level of play displayed by their opponents but noted their lack of experience compared to the Ivorian pair.

The tournament, which ran for four days from February 29 to March 3, 2024, featured competitions in various categories including Men P50, Women P50, and a kids' tournament.

The President of the Professional Padel Association of Ghana (PPAOG), Jean Noel Saïd, expressed his satisfaction with the participation of women and children in the event.

He also revealed plans to host additional events and a professional tournament in Ghana before the year concludes.