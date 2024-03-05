President Cup heads to Cote d’Ivoire as ASEC beat Kotoko 2-1 in Kumasi

The coveted 2024 President Cup found its way to Cote d’Ivoire as ASEC Mimosas secured a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in a riveting clash at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Despite the home advantage and the esteemed presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattaraa, Kotoko could not find the antidote to their opponents' stellar performance.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara (left), acknowledging cheers

ASEC Mimosas took charge right from the start, dominating possession and leaving Kotoko scrambling to keep up. Their relentless pressure paid off in the 16th minute when Alphonse Yao Kouame unleashed a stunning 30-yard shot, leaving Kotoko's goalkeeper Frederick Asare helpless and the home crowd stunned.

The Ivorian forward received a pass in the middle of the pitch, sprinted with the ball towards Kotoko's goal area before unleashing a long-ranger beyond the reach of Asare.

In spite of sporadic threats by the home side, ASEC maintained their hold on the exchanges until Arthur Bada doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 27th minute after Kotoko's Justice Blay handled the ball in the box during a goalmouth melee.

Despite Kotoko's efforts to claw their way back into the game, ASEC maintained their two-goal lead going into halftime.

Kotoko's coach Prosper Nartey Ogum made tactical adjustments at halftime, introducing Nicholas Mensah in place of Baba Yahaya, but ASEC continued to assert their dominance. While Kotoko pushed forward in search of goals, ASEC expertly managed the tempo, frustrating their opponents' attempts to stage a comeback.

However, Kotoko's perseverance paid off in the 83rd minute when they were awarded a penalty, skilfully converted by Ugandan forward Steve Dese Mukwala. Despite this late surge, ASEC held on to secure a deserved victory and claim the prestigious President Cup trophy.