Daniel Laryea and Bridget Nartey triumph at Champions Bowl Tennis Tournament

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 10:41

Daniel Laryea, known affectionately as "lorlor," and Bridget Nartey secured their first titles of 2024 with impressive victories in their respective singles matches in Accra over the weekend.

In the maiden edition of the Champions Bowl Wheelchair tournament, Daniel Laryea captivated spectators on the center court with a stellar performance, clinching a thrilling victory over Razak Nuhu in straight sets, with scores of 6-1, 6-2.

Reflecting on his win, Daniel expressed his elation, stating that winning the Champions Bowl Wheelchair tennis tournament was the pinnacle of his tennis career.

Meanwhile, Bridget Nartey, representing Koforidua, showcased her dominance in the Ghana wheelchair tennis women's category by emerging victorious in all her round-robin matches, ultimately defeating Stacy Konadu Mensah in the women's singles final.

Cedric Dzelu, Vice President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, commended the successful hosting of the three-day event in partnership with Zion Management Sports Agency, affirming the Federation's readiness to collaborate with any organization dedicated to enhancing Ghanaian tennis.

David Derhnick Coffie, the tournament organizer, expressed gratitude to the sponsors whose support contributed to the event's success. Following the tournament, players were treated to lunch by one of the sponsors, ITO-YA restaurant.

The tournament, organized by Zion Management Africa Limited (ZMAL Sports Agency), received support from various sponsors, including Special Ice Mineral Water, Multi Pro Ghana (Indomie Ghana), EYFEL (EAU DE PARFUM), the Siblings Support Project, Devina Herbal Clinic, Mount Zion Prayer Ministry International, and Xupa Pure Mineral Water.

Dignitaries in attendance during the closing ceremony included Cedric Dzelu, Vice President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, Executive Board Member Hajia Zenabu, parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central constituency Rev. Kwaku Addo, Chief of Lominava Nii Kyeami, Queen Mother of Oshiman 1st Naa Oduah, Paramount Chief of Potiin 1st Nii Okaikoi, Christabel Nyhira Abena Coffie representing EYFEL (EAU DE PARFUM), and Samuel Ayagikuah of ITO-YA restaurant.