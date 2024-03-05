Table Tennis: Black Loopers crash out in singles

Kwame Larweh Sports News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 10:28

The dream of Ghana's table tennis singles glory at the ongoing African Games came crashing yesterday as the Black Loopers were eliminated from the individual competition.

With most of her teammates ousted from contention, Cynthia Kwabi stood as Ghana's only beacon of hope after winning her first round tie against Kenya’s Sifa Nafula.

However, she failed to scale past her second hurdle after losing in straights sets to Africa's top seed, Egyptian powerhouse, Hana Goda, in the Round of 16 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Kwabi lost 0-3 (6-11, 2-11, 144) to bid farewell to any medal prospects by Ghana in the singles category.

Ghana's head coach, Anthony Owusu-Ansah, attributed the team's poor performance to a combination of factors, citing a lack of competitive opportunities and inadequate preparation. However, veteran national star, Emmanuel Daitey, presents a different perspective, pinpointing the absence of advanced technical guidance and strategic direction as the primary causes for the team's disappointing showing at the competition which opened yesterday.

"Our players are putting in the effort, but we require a coach with advanced expertise to impart the necessary techniques and tactics expected at this level," Daitey told the Daily Graphic yesterday.

The journey for the Loopers began with high promise, as all players secured victories in the preliminary rounds, with the exception of Ernest Mawutor Quarcoo and Juanita Borteye, who faltered against formidable opponents from Tunisia and Egypt. Quarcoo lost 1-3 to Tunisian Stak Khalil in the Round of 128, while Borteye was beaten 3-0 by Alhadaby Mariam of Egypt in the Round of 64.

Despite early setbacks, Samuel Akayade managed to advance to the Round of 32, delivering Ghana's maiden triumph by overcoming his Sudanese opponent, Mutasimi Idriss, 3-1 to progress to the Round of 32, followed by a 3-0 victory over Congolese Ngefuassa Exauce. However, Israel Aklie's quest for progression was halted by Nigerian, Matthew Kutu, in a 3-0 straight-set defeat.

Emmanuel Commey briefly reignited Ghanaian hopes with a 3-1 win over Ugandan, Joseph Sebatindira, in the Round of 32 but was swiftly subdued by Congolese opponent, Saheed Igowu, who earned a 3-0 straight-set victory.

Meanwhile, Black Loopers captain, Bernard Joe Sam, suffered a similar fate after losing 0-3 to Egyptian Mohamed Shouman in a one-sided encounter.

In another blow to Ghana's medal ambitions, Eva Adom Amankwa suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the Round of 32, surrendering a commanding 2-0 lead to Madagascan opponent, Kareen Hanitra, who fought back strongly to win the encounter 3-2.

With individual hopes shattered, the Loopers now shift focus to the team event which commences tomorrow to salvage some pride for Ghana.