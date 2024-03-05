2023 African Games: Minister explains $47.7m operations budget

Mar - 05 - 2024

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed that the government has spent $195 million on infrastructure for the 13th African Games (Accra 2023) out of which $145 million was invested in the construction of the Borteyman Sports Centre, $34 million directed towards renovating the University of Ghana Stadium, and $16 million used for the refurbishment of the Games Village at Legon.

Additionally, he revealed that the operational budget estimate of $47.7 million for the event covers a spectrum of activities necessary for its successful organisation and is not restricted to expenditure during the competition from March 8 to 24, 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday on Ghana's preparations and readiness to host the event, the minister said, that unlike football tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations where accommodation costs for teams were covered by the Confederation of African Football, this African Games the host country was responsible for the hotel bills of all participating football teams, which is also included in the budget.

Over 13,000 participants

He said as hosts, Ghana would take care of accommodation, feeding, internal transportation, and medical care, among others of the over 13,000 participants at the African Games, comprising 5000 athletes, 3000 technical officials, 3000 volunteers and 2000 guests from 55 African countries.

"The estimated amount of $47,712,853 is designated to cover the operations of the LOC. These operations include technical meetings with the Technical Committee for the African Games (TCAG), preparation of relevant guidelines, rules, regulations, and manuals, sensitisation efforts, payment for the games management system, accommodation for participants (including athletes, volunteers, and officials), internal transportation, airfare for officials, catering services, security, allowances, accreditation, medical equipment, athlete medals, office rent, logistics, equipment purchase, Anti-Doping services, and members’ allowances," Mr Ussif said.

The minister stated that an estimated two billion global audiences are expected to follow the African Games through TV, radio and other virtual platforms.

Borteyman centre

He disclosed also that the newly built Borteyman Sports Complex, inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 13, will be converted into the University of Sports for Development after the African Games, explaining that the multi-purpose sports facility would be improved and properly maintained to serve its intended purpose.

The Borteyman Complex, a first-class facility which boasts an aquatic centre with a 10-lane swimming pool, two indoor sports halls, and a tennis court, among others, will be at the heart of the action as it hosts more than 10 sporting disciplines during the games.

The minister added that to make it fully functional as a centre for excellence in sports education, additional infrastructure such as hostel facilities, football pitches, a cafeteria and a medical centre would be provided at the site to attract local and foreign sports federations to camp in Ghana and prepare for various competitions.

For him, converting the facilities into a Sports Development University was a strategic move which would "position Ghana as a sports hub within the West African sub-region."