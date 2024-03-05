Next article: OmniBSIC Bank makes bigger stride at 4th Quarterly Health Walk, committing to health, fitness and well-being

Thomas Partey makes return in Arsenal's 6-0 rout of Sheffield United

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 09:21

After a prolonged absence due to injury, Thomas Partey has finally rejoined competitive football.

The Ghanaian midfielder marked his comeback by featuring as a substitute for Arsenal in their dominant 6-0 victory over Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Monday evening.

This triumph signifies Arsenal's sixth consecutive league win, with the London club netting a minimum of four goals in each of their past four matches.

Partey entered the fray in the 64th minute, taking the place of Jorginho, with Arsenal comfortably ahead 6-0, a move anticipated by manager Mikel Arteta in the build-up to the game. This marked Partey's fifth league appearance of the 2023-2024 season.

During his 25-minute comeback, Partey exhibited his prowess by successfully completing 30 of 34 passes, tallying 36 touches, and winning an aerial duel.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder had been sidelined since October 8, 2023, following a thigh injury sustained during Arsenal's preparations for a UEFA Champions League clash against Sevilla in Spain.

Regrettably, his injury also ruled him out of representing Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, where the Black Stars exited the tournament during the group stage.