Issahaku set for permanent Leicester move

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, will join Leicester City on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell with the Premier League returnees.

The 20-year-old has been rewarded with a fresh contract after playing a pivotal role in helping the Foxes win the English Championship and make a quick return to the English topflight.

Leicester City triggered the winger's 17 million euros buy option, which was part of the terms of his loan deal as the English outfit had the right to make the youngster's move permanent.

Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim, confirmed Issahaku's departure ahead of his side's Primeira Liga game against Portimonense in Portugal.

"We will make money. Talented players who don't adapt here will move to other clubs and give us added value, it's our system," he said, as shared by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

Issahaku enjoyed an outstanding campaign, netting seven goals and delivering 13 assists in England, per Transfermarkt.

The former Ghana U20 star moved to Europe in 2017, where he signed for Sporting, making appearances in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The 20-year-old Sporting Lisbon loanee played a pivotal role in Leicester's Premier League return, with his hat-trick against Southampton sealing promotion before their trip to Preston North End last Monday.