AFCON 2023: Ghana Supporters Union denies abandonment claims

Kweku Zurek, Abidjan (COURTESY MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS) Sports News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 12:03

The Ghana Supporters Union (GSU) has countered recent media reports alleging they were left stranded in Abidjan without stipends after being transported to support the Black Stars.

The GSU, officially recognized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), represents over 10 supporter groups whose members are currently accommodated at the Free World Hotel in Abidjan.

Addressing a press conference, GSU General Secretary Kassim Awal emphasized that all group members have received their stipends.

He clarified that approximately 210 supporters, officially sponsored by the MOYS for the trip, received a $400 stipend and have all lodging costs covered.

"Just before our first match, a delegation from the MOYS ensured that everyone received what they were due. So, the allegation that we are not being taken care of is not true because everything we need has been taken care of," Mr. Awal declared.

He alleged that allegations about their abandonment were made by an aggrieved member of the GSU who distanced himself from the group in the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.