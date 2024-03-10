Next article: Nyaho-Tamakloe criticizes exclusion of Hearts of Oak from President's Cup

Ghana Badminton player criticises transport arrangements for African Games 2023

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 08:16

Leslie Addo, a Ghanaian badminton player, has raised concerns about the transportation and equipment arrangements for Team Ghana at the ongoing African Games 2023, contributing to their challenges at the event.

Advertisement

Addo revealed that on the opening day, the host team received equipment, which he believes affected their performance. Additionally, he disclosed that he and his teammates were transported to the venue of their matches in the bucket of their coach's pickup truck.

"Today we were coming to play our matches, we sat in our coach's vehicle and it was a pickup. So, most of us, like eight players, were in the bucket. We didn't get any transport. We're the host nation, oh..." he lamented in an interview with Joy Sports.

Ghanaian players faced disappointment in the singles badminton events, with none progressing past the round of 16. In the mixed doubles, Addo and Cindy Tornyernyor were defeated by Egypt’s Ahmed Salah and Hana Zaher, while Aaron Tamakloe and Rabiatu Ofoli fell to Algeria’s Dounia Naama and Sifeddine Larbaoui.

Ebenezer Korampong and Moslena Adu also suffered defeat against Nigeria’s Zainab Alabi and Aliyu Shehu.

Advertisement

Further setbacks ensued as Alphous and Prospera Nantuo lost to South Africa’s Caden Kakora and Johanita Scholtz.

Samuel Lamptey, Aaron Tamakloe, Ahmed Abdul-Samed, and Kelvin Alphous were also eliminated in the Men's Doubles event.

Addo expressed frustration over the equipment provided, highlighting issues with the racket sizes and footwear.

He criticized the lack of suitable equipment, stating, ""The racket I used for the tournament, I got it yesterday. [Boot], I wear size 47, they gave me 36, what am I going to use it for?"

Despite the challenges, Addo and Ebenezer Korampong managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles after defeating Burkina Faso’s Mohamadi Ouedraogo and Aboul Fatao Tapsob in straight sets.

Advertisement

The revelations shed light on the difficulties faced by Team Ghana at the African Games, emphasising the need for improved support and resources for athletes.