Nyaho-Tamakloe criticizes exclusion of Hearts of Oak from President's Cup

Peter Sarbah Sports News Mar - 09 - 2024 , 17:59

A former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has raised concerns over the decision to exclude Hearts of Oak from this year's President's Cup, a move he described as a departure from tradition and unfair to the club.

The President's Cup, a prestigious football tournament in Ghana, has historically featured a showdown between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, two of the country's most renowned football clubs.

However, this year the organisers decided to go international s decision by inviting one of Cote d'Ivoire's top flight giants ASEC to pit against Kotoko which instead has sparked criticism from Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, who emphasized the significance of maintaining tradition in the competition.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic yesterday, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed disappointment at the exclusion of Hearts of Oak, stating that as defending champions, the club deserved the opportunity to participate in the tournament.

"Hearts of Oak is the defending champion and it's necer done anywhere, if anything we should have walked out or selected another club and this has created a grave misfeeling among our supporters and i believe strongly that the organisers have not behaved well'', he said

While raising concerns over the lack of any consultation from the organisers before taking a such decision, he also voiced concerns over the unfairness of hand-picking Kotoko for the match against a foreign club, suggesting that the decision undermined the integrity of the competition.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also criticized the allocation of taxpayer funds towards accommodating and flying the Ivorian team on a chartered flight, especially at a time when the country's economy faced challenges.

He questioned the motives behind such expenditures and called for transparency in the decision-making process.

Beyond that, the renowed football administrator said the game was also meant to test the strength of the two clubs and also unite the country due to the huge following of the two clubs.

''It has been a Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko since it was created in 1957. This particular match always demonstrate their strength and also bring this country together and that has been the interest of the first organisers that through this match we shall always be together and be strong'', he said.

Moreover, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted instances of preferential treatment towards Kotoko by the government, including reported financial support provided to the club during previous continental competitions.

Drawing attention to the perceived preferential treatment, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe highlighted instances where Kotoko received government support, including a reported $1 million payment two seasons ago when both teams were participating in continental club competitions.

He stressed the need for equitable treatment of all football clubs and urged organisers to consult with Hearts of Oak before making decisions that impact the tournament's integrity.