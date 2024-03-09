Next article: Frustrations about the African Games may force me to quit - Karate-Do President

Karela, Kotoko in tough duel, Hearts of Oak seek third straight win

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 09 - 2024 , 17:45

A resurgent Kumasi Asante Kotoko are bracing up for an epic showdown against Karela United in Match Day 20 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League at the newly-commissioned astro turf in Tamale on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Last Weekend, Kotoko stunned Bibiani GoldStars 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to jump to the second position of the league log with 32 points and as they face Karela United tomorrow, the Porcupine Warriors will be seeking to continue their winning streak to augment their chances of overtaking current league leaders, FC Samartex 1996.

Having lost the President’s Cup to Ivorian side Asec Mimosas after a 2-1 defeat last Tuesday, Kotoko cannot afford a second straight humiliation against Karela, a side which has not been so impressive this season.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum will shoulder the responsibility of guiding his team to a positive result just as they did against Bibiani GoldStars last weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko will look forward to skipper Richmond Lamptey and Ugandan talisman Steven Mukwala inspiring the team to another win in Tamale tomorrow.

However, the match promises to ignite passion with Karela United, who were wounded by a 3-0 defeat at Berekum Chelsea last Sunday also looking forward to grabbing at least, a goal or two against Kotoko to heal their wounds and to avoid slipping further down the table.

Karela have not lived up to the expectations of their fans this season having won just four games, drew eight and lost seven after 19 matches and head coach Abubakari Damba, who secured first two victories in his first two games at the club, will have to go back to the black board to find the antidote against Kotoko tomorrow.

On Sunday at the Kpando Stadium, struggling Heart of Lions will hope to bounce back from their annihilation by Great Olympics last weekend, when they host another struggling side Real Tamale United.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table after 19 matches in the competition and need to begin to get the right results in this second round to avoid getting relegated.

While Heart of Lions have recorded just three wins, with nine draws and seven loses, RTU have garnered five wins, three draws and 11 losses and are placed at the bottom of the log.

However, Sunday, encounter presents an opportunity for both teams to list themselves up the ladder. In other fixtures, newcomers Accra Lions will welcome a formidable side Berekum Chelsea to the WAFA Park at Sogakope for a match which can best be described as “a David and Goliath affair.

”The Berekum Chelsea lads snatched victory from the jaws of Karela United when they handed them a 3-0 defeat last weekend. With their sharp attacking prowess, Berekum Chelsea will be seeking to add “not so impressive” Accra Lions to their list of victims come Sunday.

Aduana Stars will play Legon Cities at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa Ahenkro, Bechem United host FC Samartex at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Nsoatreman FC versus Dreams FC at the Nana Konamansah Park, Accra Hearts of Oak play Bofoakwa Tano at the Baba Yara Stadium, Bibiano GoldStars engage Great Olympics at the Bibiani Duns Park while Medeama SC travel to the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex to face Nations FC on Monday.