Frustrations about the African Games may force me to quit - Karate-Do President

Kwame Larweh Sports News Mar - 09 - 2024 , 17:16

The president of the Ghana Karate Do Federation, Mr Nathaniel Johnson says lack of support for karatekas and poor preparations for Karate-do at the African Games will force him to quit the sport after the games.

He bemoaned the non-existence of cooperation and coordination from organisers of the game towards his Federation as the main reason the organisers were not adequately prepared for Karate-do at games.

"Karate-do is to be held at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom, but I bet u go and see the place , nothing is ready , we are starting with weigh-in and meeting on March 6 and the competition climaxes on March 9 but nothing is ready," he told the Daily Graphic in an exclusive interview in Accra.

He condemned the reduction of the number of karatekas competing for Ghana from 18 to 10 by organisers of the games saying that would not augur well for the country's medal prospects.

"You want medals, and u have reduced the athletes from 18 to 10, including medal hopefuls and prospects, while countries such as Morocco, Algeria and Egypt are submitting the list of 23 athletes and more, why should it be so," he queried.

He is calling for an immediate dialogue involving the Youth and Sports Ministry , the organisers of the African Games and his outfit to iron out issues before the national team disgraces itself at the games.

"We are also stakeholders, it is our sport , we know the sport and they must involve us to ensure we perform well at the games ," he stated.

Glimmer of hope

Despite the challenges Mr Johnson believes two Karatekas can win gold for Ghana if they are well catered for and treated fairly with respect to the provision of karate mats and equipment.

"Our Kata team is training and preparing very well , one of our athletes, Edmund Amoako is a sure prospect for gold, he has been winning gold medal across the continent, we hope he brings gold to the country, if karate do indeed take place at the games," he noted.

He also revealed that female kumite contender Humu Yussif will win gold in her discipline.

Mr Nathaniel Johnson called on organisers to involve members of the national federations and associations in the games to ensure efficient organization.