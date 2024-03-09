Next article: 13th African Games: Game changer or financial drain?

World Karate Chief Espinos visits Ghana to back 13th African Games

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 09 - 2024 , 08:27

The President of the World Karate Federation, Mr. Antonio Espinos, has touched down in Accra to offer his support to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games.

Speaking to reporters, Espinos commended the Ghana Karate Do Federation for their efforts and welcomed the participation of 26 other nations in the upcoming event.

Emphasizing the global significance of the African Games, Espinos eagerly anticipated remarkable performances while stressing Karate's quest for recognition in the Olympics.

He reiterated the federation's dedication to elevating Karate as a leading sport worldwide.

Monsieur Souleymane Gaye, President of the African Karate Federation, revealed that 48 nations are part of the continental body, with around 250 athletes ready to compete in Accra.

Gaye acknowledged dominant nations like Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, while also noting the emerging strength of countries such as Senegal, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, and Ghana.

The African Karate Federation's focus, Gaye explained, centers on nurturing the sport's growth through regional championships and referee seminars.

Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, President of the Ghana Karate Do Federation, emphasized the historic and unifying nature of the Accra 2023 African Games, urging fans to witness the spectacle at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The World Karate Federation convened a technical meeting at the Lancaster Hotel, attended by executives and representatives from various countries.

Team Ghana is prepared for competition, with standout athletes like Edmund Amoako primed to contend for medals.

The African Games represent the premier multi-sport event on the continent, bringing together over 5,000 athletes across 23 disciplines.

Karate's involvement marks its ninth appearance since its debut in 1991, with the competition scheduled from March 4 to 23, 2024.

The Karate competition, spanning March 7 to 9, will encompass various categories including Kata, Team Kata, and Kumite for both male and female participants.

The event's climax will feature the crowning of Male and Female Team Kumite champions.