GFA unveils 4-year strategy to revive men's football

Kweku Zurek Sports News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 14:26

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to launch an extensive four-year strategy aimed at rejuvenating men's football across the nation.

This initiative, an extension of the GFA's Football DNA, draws inspiration from the success of a similar blueprint implemented for women's football. Notably, this approach contributed to the Black Queens' qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2018.

Following the Black Stars' recent disappointments with consecutive group-stage exits in the Africa Cup of Nations, the GFA acknowledges the necessity of a targeted effort to address the prevailing decline in men's football.

In response, the association is determined to reverse this trajectory and has unveiled a series of measures to reinvigorate Ghanaian football.

During a press conference in Kumasi on Wednesday, GFA President Kurt Okraku underscored the significance of adopting a comprehensive approach to tackle the challenges confronting men's football in Ghana.

He emphasized the importance of a strategic plan that prioritizes player development, coaching, and infrastructure enhancement.

The GFA has encountered criticism following the Black Stars' underwhelming performance in the AFCON 2023 campaign, with some advocating for a complete overhaul of the association.

However, the GFA maintains that a meticulously crafted strategy, rather than a drastic overhaul, is the key to achieving success.